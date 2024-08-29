CPS Energy to offer more financial assistance to help customers cover their bills

The Board of the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership, or REAP, has approved the expansion of the assistance program to offer more support to a greater number of CPS Energy customers to cover their utility bills.

The REAP maximum benefit for Bexar County residents outside of San Antonio will increase from $400 to up to $1,200.

The income qualification criteria for the Federal Poverty Level will also change from 125% to 150%.

The municipally-owned utility will make a one-time $6 million contribution from its summer 2023 wholesale revenues to support the effort.

“The expansion strengthens our community’s safety net by ensuring that more CPS Energy customers have access to assistance with their utility bills,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “REAP helps customers in unstable economic situations make ends meet, easing financial pressures and reducing the risk of crisis. These clearly merited changes will boost the entire community.”

REAP was established in 2002 through a partnership between CPS Energy, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County.

More information on how to apply can be found here.