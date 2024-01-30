Jan. 31 is the last day to pay property taxes in single lump sum

Wednesday, Jan. 31, is the last day to pay 2023 Bexar County property taxes in one lump sum without penalty, according to Albert Uresti, the county's tax assessor-collector.

Penalty and interest of 7% will be added to delinquent tax bills on Feb. 1 and increase every month until the account is paid in full.

The deadline does not apply to property taxpayers who have set up other payment plans with the county tax office.

"This deadline does not apply to those accounts that are on the half-payment plan, the quarter payment plan, or the ten-month payment plan," Uresti explained.

He said some taxpayers can still reduce the financial pain of a lump sum payment under certain conditions. Taxpayers who have the 65 and older, disabled, or disabled veteran exemptions can still join the residential quarter payment plan until Jan. 31 but must be prepared to make a 25% down payment.

Uresti touts his office as the one with the most payment plans of any county tax office among 254 Texas counties.

Local property taxpayers did see a reduction of school property taxes under relief legislation approved by the Texas Legislature in 2023.

To take advantage of other savings, Uresti urged taxpayers to apply for all the property tax exemptions they are entitled to and protest property values that seem too high through the Bexar Appraisal District.

Taxpayers can pay their bills at four county tax offices across the county, online at bexar.org/tax or by telephone at 1-888-852-3572. Callers must have account information handy when they call.