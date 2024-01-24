Environmental groups asks Texas parks department to delay SpaceX land swap deal, calling process rushed

The Sierra Club’s state chapter and Save RGV asked the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Commission to delay its decision on whether to allow SpaceX to trade refuge land for state park land near its South Texas facility.

TPWD is considering trading 43 acres of Boca Chica State Park land for 477 acres of land near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge’s Bahia Grande Unit in between Laguna Vista and Laguna Heights, just outside of Port Isabel. SpaceX is attempting to expand its production facility at Boca Chica Beach into state park land and offered the land in exchange.

Cameron County property records said the land is owned by Bahia Grande Holdings, a business with an Austin address. It was unclear how SpaceX, the landowner and land are connected and how SpaceX can offer it to the state in an exchange deal.

In a letter to the commission, Cyrus Redd, the Sierra Club legislation and conservation director, Lone Star Chapter, said the agency did not give the public enough time to assess and comment on the land swap. Specifically, Reed pointed at Chapter 26 of TPWD’s code, which addresses hearing notices for public parks and land.

That code said notice for hearings need to be posted 30 days before the TPWD commission meets and that a notice must be published for three consecutive weeks. According to the Sierra Club and TPR’s own analysis of when the hearings were posted, TPWD’s first notice of the land swap was published in the Brownsville Herald on Jan. 6, which is 18 days before the TPWD’s scheduled commission meeting on Jan. 25.

Subsequent notices were published for two consecutive weeks in the Brownsville Herald on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13. The code also said that the newspaper notices are published in must be circulated six days a week. The Brownsville Herald, along with AIM Media’s other news publications, is only published twice a week.

TPWD did not respond to TPR’s questions on whether the agency would post notices in Spanish or why the notices were not published to code.

“There are lots of controversial issues [TPWD] deal with in which they have multiple public inputs and multiple sessions to get input,” Reed told TPR. “We're just asking for maybe not exactly the same process, but a little more opportunity to dig into the particulars and to us it feels like it's being rushed. And yes, that will benefit one particular industrial applicant, SpaceX, but that may not be in the interest of the people that have gone to Boca Chica for decades.”

Sierra Club pointed to TPWD’s delay in closing oyster bays for harvesting after public outcry as an example of the agency’s potential for community engagement.

“We know that TPWD can include the community in decisions when it wants to–it did this with oyster harvesting–so we urge it to delay the meeting and truly provide the people with a chance to participate and respond,” Emma Guevara, Brownsville field organizer for the Sierra Club said in a statement.

Reed is hoping the vote will be delayed for 30 more days and says the exchange deal could lead to more land acquisition issues in the future.

Save RGV, a nonprofit group advocating against the development of liquified natural gas plants and SpaceX in the Rio Grande Valley, also worries how the land exchange could impact sensitive wildlife areas in the future.

“The proposed exchange will further environmental impacts, including more light, noise, run-off, pollution and traffic,” Mary Angela Branch, Save RGV member, said in a public comment to the TPWD commission. “This exchange would set a bad precedent for trading away unique sensitive habitat and public land.”

Save RGV is also posing several questions to TPWD, namely what SpaceX is planning to do with the 43 acres, why the public wasn’t informed of the exchange sooner, whether environmental studies will be conducted, who owns the land SpaceX is offering in the exchange and how the exchange will impact beach closures at Boca Chica.

TPWD commissioners discussed the land exchange during a work session on Wednesday. Details of the discussion are not available to the public.

Another question posed by Save RGV is whether TPWD possibly blocked a land purchase by Cameron County, where both of the parcels of land are located. One commissioner has pushed back at the exchange deal, saying that it had plans to use the land for a conservation project of its own.

TPWD staff are recommending the land exchange deal go through, saying in a notice that it was in the best interest of the agency. TPWD says the 477 acres could give the public access to more recreational activity in the area.

TPWD is accepting public comments on the exchange deal until Tuesday, January 24, and are meeting on Wednesday, January 25, to vote on the land swap deal.