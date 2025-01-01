Donating to TPR's Silent Auction
We are excited to invite you to support Texas Public Radio’s, 501 (a) under 501c3, inaugural Illuminate and Inspire Gala!
During our Gala, we will be hosting opportunities for donors to bid on Silent Auction and Live Auction items.
To make our inaugural gala a success, we are reaching out to local businesses, entertainment, artists, and individuals to donate items or services to be auctioned off. Your contribution directly supports our mission to create a better future for everyone through quality public radio programming and education.
Some ideas for donation items include:
- Gift certificates for products or services: Restaurants, self-care, hotel
- Unique experiences, such as family-fun, wine tastings, vacation/airbnb packages, sporting events, golf, cooking classes
- Artwork, collectibles, or other one-of-a-kind items
- Luxury items, such as jewelry, purses, bags, or high-end electronics
In recognition of your generous donation, we are happy to provide the following benefits:
- Acknowledgement of your business in silent auction webpage and printed display in front of item for your donation
- A post-event thank-you letter and receipt for tax purposes
If you are able to donate an item or service to our silent and/or live auction, please complete the below donation form and return it to Liz Kester (liz@tpr.org) and Tiffany Galvan (tiffany@coachtmg.com) by April 2nd.