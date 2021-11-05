© 2020 Texas Public Radio
David Leffler|Public Health Watch

David Leffler is an Austin-based journalist whose areas of focus include politics and long-form feature writing. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Texas Observer and Texas Monthly.

  • Story-Main-Photo-Oxbow-Plant.png
    Public Health
    Small plant, big polluter
    Marcus Stern|Public Health Watch
    ,
    Billionaire William Koch’s industrial plant in Port Arthur, Texas, is small compared to the three sprawling oil refineries that surround it – just 112 acres compared with the 10,000 acres occupied by Motiva, Valero and Total. But Koch’s Oxbow facility towers over its neighbors in one respect. It produces 10 times as much lung-damaging sulfur dioxide, SO2, as the three refineries combined. And it does so legally because of a quirk in the 1970 Clean Air Act.