NYPD seeks suspect after teen beaten into coma following Knicks' Game 4 victory

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New York police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was beaten into a coma during celebrations following the New York Knicks' Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The assault happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan.

The New York Police Department said a verbal dispute escalated before multiple people punched and kicked the teenager in the head and body. The victim suffered a seizure and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to New York media reports citing NYPD sources, the confrontation began after a social media content creator asked fans in the crowd which team they supported and someone responded, "Spurs in 7." A fight broke out, and the 17-year-old later became involved in the altercation.

Police said the teenager has since stabilized.

On Thursday, the NYPD released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection with the attack and asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

WANTED FOR GANG ASSAULT: On Wednesday night after the Knicks game, a group approached a 17-year-old near 237 W 35th St and got into an argument. This individual punched and kicked the teen. He had a seizure and was in a coma. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/DNg0AzIesN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 12, 2026

The assault is the latest violence reported around the NBA Finals in New York.

Earlier this week, New York police said a 39-year-old Spurs fan was assaulted and robbed of his jersey after the Spurs' Game 3 victory at Madison Square Garden. Police said the man was surrounded by a group, punched and kicked, and had his Spurs jersey stolen while walking back to his hotel.

Crime & Justice 'We don't do this to your people': San Antonio leaders call on Mamdani to protect Spurs fans after NYC assaults Videos showed Spurs fans being harassed and assaulted after San Antonio's Game 3 victory. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to do more to protect Spurs fans, while San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones urged fans in New York to walk in groups and look after one another.

Videos posted on social media showed Spurs fans being harassed and assaulted following the game, prompting concern from San Antonio officials and public condemnations from leaders in both New York and San Antonio.

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 3-1. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night in San Antonio.