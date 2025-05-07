Louisiana woman sentenced in scheme to defraud USAA Bank

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A 24-year-old Shreveport, Louisiana woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison by a federal judge for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, including against USAA Bank — formerly based in San Antonio and now located in Phoenix.

Shreveport Federal Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr., ordered Destane Glass to pay restitution in the amount of $539,578.

Hicks also ordered that her sentence run consecutive with another federal prison sentence she is currently serving for Payment Protection Program fraud, making her total sentence more than 14 years.

Prosecutors said from around Jan.1, 2021, and continuing through Oct. 31, 2022, Glass and her co-conspirators conspired to commit bank fraud from USAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, and JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Prosecutors said Glass worked with her co-defendants to improperly obtain account holder information from Teleperformance to be used by Glass to create counterfeit USAA Bank checks.

Teleperformance provided a wide variety of business services including operating a call center in Shreveport. The call center provided customer service for USAA Bank, according to prosecutors.

Teleperformance employees had access to USAA Bank customer account information. Glass was not an employee of Teleperformance but conspired with others who were to execute a scheme to defraud USAA Bank.

She instructed her co-defendants to target elderly bank customers whose bank accounts held high account balances because they would be less likely to regularly check their accounts, prosecutors added. Glass created counterfeit checks on USAA Bank totaling more than $2.1 million from accounts accessed by her co-defendants.

Prosecutors said Glass recruited individuals in the Shreveport area with bank accounts to use their accounts to deposit the counterfeit checks.

Glass and others worked to withdraw the funds from those accounts at various locations to include area casinos.

All of the other defendants charged in this case have already pleaded guilty and sentenced.