Zine Lab Monthly: Your Local Community

Join us this month as we welcome Dr. Charles Gentry, OHP Senior Historic Preservation Specialist, for a Zine Lab takeover!

Dr. Gentry will begin the workshop with a discussion of the graphic novel, "A Home, a Church & a Hospital: The Development of East San Antonio" about the history of African Americans in San Antonio. "A Home, a Church & a Hospital" is a component of the larger African American Heritage Preservation Initiative. Following the discussion, participants will learn how to perform research using SAPL resources and guides, and then create a zine (a booklet of original or appropriated texts and images) about San Antonio people, places, and events, highlighting local community history and fostering community engagement.

Participants are welcome to donate a copy of their zine to be included in our SAPL Zine Collection which is available for public use at Central Library and showcases materials written by, about, and for our community.