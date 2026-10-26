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Zine Lab Monthly: Your Local Community

Zine Lab Monthly: Your Local Community

Join us this month as we welcome Dr. Charles Gentry, OHP Senior Historic Preservation Specialist, for a Zine Lab takeover!

Dr. Gentry will begin the workshop with a discussion of the graphic novel, "A Home, a Church & a Hospital: The Development of East San Antonio" about the history of African Americans in San Antonio. "A Home, a Church & a Hospital" is a component of the larger African American Heritage Preservation Initiative. Following the discussion, participants will learn how to perform research using SAPL resources and guides, and then create a zine (a booklet of original or appropriated texts and images) about San Antonio people, places, and events, highlighting local community history and fostering community engagement.

Participants are welcome to donate a copy of their zine to be included in our SAPL Zine Collection which is available for public use at Central Library and showcases materials written by, about, and for our community.

San Antonio Central Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
San Antonio Central Library
600 Soledad St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/