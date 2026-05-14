Join us for Zine Lab Monthly (at night) to learn about zines and the basics of creating your own self-published works. This month we'll be learning how to make accordion zines in fun shapes!

Craft and art supplies will be provided for use during the program, but you are also welcome to bring your own.

A zine (pronounced ZEEN) is an independently published magazine or booklet. Using provided supplies, folks can create their own artistic mini books to express themselves and tell their own stories.

Participants are welcome to donate a copy of their zine to be included in our SAPL Zine Collection which is available for public use at Central Library and showcases materials written by, about, and for our community.

Audience: Adults

Additional Info: No registration required.