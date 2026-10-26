Zine Lab 2-Year Anniversary & Big Read Zine Release Party

Join us as we celebrate the two year anniversary of Zine Lab Monthly and the release of this year’s Big Read Zine!

Ana Camacho Espiritu, co-founder and co-organizer of the San Anto Zine Fest, will be sharing their zine-making knowledge with a special presentation. We will also have a button making station, a photo area, a zine craft area, an open mic by Big Read Zine contributors, and more!

We will be debuting the new Big Read Zine made up of local community submissions. This year's BRZ theme is: fairytales and folklore.

Zine Lab Monthly focuses on building a space for folks to get creative and learn about zines and the basics of creating their own self-published works! A zine (pronounced ZEEN) is an independently published magazine or booklet. Craft supplies will be provided during the event to create your own zine.