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Yoga Under the Stars - Pride Flow at Pearl

Yoga Under the Stars - Pride Flow at Pearl

Celebrate Pride Month under the open sky at Pearl Park for a special edition of Yoga Under the Stars - Pride Flow at Pearl — a completely free evening of movement, music, and community benefiting Thrive Youth Center.

House of RhythOM has teamed up with Nomadik Yoga to design an uplifting outdoor practice that honors love, diversity, and connection. Bring your mat and water, and roll out under the stars for a beautiful night powered by a live DJ set, with donations warmly accepted to support local LGBTQ+ youth.

Park at the Pearl
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Nomatik Yoga
nomadikyoga@gmail.com
https://www.nomadikyoga.com/
Park at the Pearl
312 Pearl Pkwy
San Antonio, Texas 78229
https://events.atpearl.com/series/yoga/