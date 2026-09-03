Yoga for Beginners

Yoga has been shown to improve stress, anxiety and tension. In this session, you will learn simple but powerful yoga postures to balance and stabilize your system. Join us as we follow along to an educational video led by a trained instructor. Isha Foundation volunteers will also be present to help with postures and answer questions. No prior yoga experience needed!

The target audience is ages 18+. Children 7+ may attend with a parent/guardian present. Classes are limited to the first 20 attendees to arrive. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel. It is recommended to arrive with an empty/light stomach. This session is brought to you by the Isha Foundation, a non-profit aimed at bringing well-being to everyone through yoga and meditation.