Join us at San Antonio National Cemetery, the oldest national cemetery in Texas, to honor the veterans laid to rest there during Wreaths Across America. Established in 1867, the cemetery is home to Union soldiers, frontier soldiers, 281 Buffalo Soldiers, Medal of Honor recipients, and 314 unknown soldiers.

10:00 AM – Family Hour: Adopt a Grave families lay wreaths for the veterans they adopted.

11:00 AM – Wreath-laying ceremony presented by the San Antonio Young Marines, joined by American Legion Riders Post 245, Scouts, families, and volunteers.

For many of these veterans, no living family is left to visit, so for one morning each December, our community becomes their family. All are welcome.

Adopt a veteran at www.adoptagrave.org.