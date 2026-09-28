Worth Repeating - Tripping

Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series turned podcast. From last chances to first tries, from far flung adventures, to hometown cautionary tales, storytellers have seven minutes to tell a great story from our stage, often to sold-out crowds.

All shows start at 7:30 PM at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Tripping - November 10, 2026

From losing your cool to psychedelic explorations, these stories are all about the jour