Worth Repeating - Tripping
Worth Repeating - Tripping
Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series turned podcast. From last chances to first tries, from far flung adventures, to hometown cautionary tales, storytellers have seven minutes to tell a great story from our stage, often to sold-out crowds.
All shows start at 7:30 PM at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Tripping - November 10, 2026
From losing your cool to psychedelic explorations, these stories are all about the jour
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$10.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio,, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
marketing@tpr.org