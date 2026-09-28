Worth Repeating - Linger
Worth Repeating - Linger
Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series turned podcast. From last chances to first tries, from far flung adventures, to hometown cautionary tales, storytellers have seven minutes to tell a great story from our stage, often to sold-out crowds.
All shows start at 7:30 PM at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Linger - October 13, 2026
From memories that haunt to supernatural visitors, these stories are about the things that refuse to leave.
Free validated parking at the City Tower Parking Garage
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$10.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio,, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
marketing@tpr.org