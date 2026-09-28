Worth Repeating - Linger

Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series turned podcast. From last chances to first tries, from far flung adventures, to hometown cautionary tales, storytellers have seven minutes to tell a great story from our stage, often to sold-out crowds.

All shows start at 7:30 PM at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Linger - October 13, 2026

From memories that haunt to supernatural visitors, these stories are about the things that refuse to leave.

Free validated parking at the City Tower Parking Garage