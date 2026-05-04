Workshop: The Reverse Applique Tote Bag

Class is limited to 6 participants!

Join us for an afternoon of learning how to create your own Reverse Appliques for a tote bag! Using this simple technique and just a few supplies, you can have a one-of-a-kind tote in just a few hours. Participants will have a choice of designs and should leave with a completed project.

Note: pre-made tote bag and all materials provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own bag as well as any fabric scraps they might like to use. No sewing experience required.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.