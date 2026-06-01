Workshop: Snippet Rolls 2 ways: paper and fabric

Join us to learn how to create your own Snippet Rolls -- long strips of paper or fabric that are embellished and great for use in Junk Journals or as decorative elements or even turned into jewelry! Have you been wanting to learn how to make them or know how and want to practice? Then join us for an afternoon of instruction and making! These are the perfect way to use the up small bits of fabric scraps, lace, small pieces of paper, and bits of ephemera you've been collecting. Foundation pieces (wide and skinny) will be provided to get you started, along with tons of paper bits, ephemera, fabric/lace scraps. A sewing machine will be on hand for finishing rolls and there will also be hand sewing materials.

All materials supplied and no experience required! Feel free to bring anything you'd like to use for your rolls!

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.