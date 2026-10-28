Workshop: Party Animals with Morena

Want to create a little whimsy for your holidays or even just to bring a little joy into your day? Join Morena of Morena's Corner Crafts and unleash your inner whimsy to create some Party Animals! These adorable, party ready animals are great for decoration and gift giving and ready to spread joy through the holiday season.

No experience necessary and all supplies provided. Just come prepared to create some whimsical joy!

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.