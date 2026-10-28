Workshop: Ojo de Dios (God's Eyes) with Diana Larson

Spend an afternoon learning the fascinating history of the Ojo de Dios (or God's Eye), a traditional weaving created by the Huichol and Tepehuan Indigenous peoples of Mexico. Made using simple materials, Diana will guide you through creating your own Ojo and you'll leave with a beautiful wall hanging.

No experience needed. All instruction and materials provided. Participants should leave with a finished hanging and an instruction sheet for future use.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.