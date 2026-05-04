Workshop: Junk Journal Bag Pockets and Twist Boxes

Level up your junk journal game after spending the evening with Rebekah learning how two new crafts: creating a box that twists up to show a surprise and pockets made from paper bags.

No paper craft experience necessary. All materials provided!

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.