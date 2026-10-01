Workshop: Creepy Dolls with Morena

Unleash your inner artist and bring your eeriest imagination to life in this spine-chilling doll upcycling workshop! This hands-on class will guide you step by step in crafting your very own creepy doll. Learn how to transform a porcelain doll into the stuff of nightmares! You will learn how to prep the doll's face, apply crackle product, distress the clothing, and paint the doll. All materials will be provided, and you'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation to give your friends the chills! Just in time for Halloween! Make a doll to decorate your home with...or to leave at someone else's house!

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.