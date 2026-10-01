Workshop: Bookbinding: The Curio Cabinet Book

Come join us for a bit of spooky fun combined with bookbinding - each participant will create a book with a built in curio cabinet! The book itself will be done using the French Stitch technique and there will be plenty of trinkets and ephemera to fill your curio cabinet.

All materials provided and no book binding experience required. Because of time constraints, curio cabinets will be built ahead of time and ready to decorate in class. Participants are welcome to bring any ephemera/trinkets/etc, Halloween or otherwise, to use in their cabinets.

Class session will be limited to 7 people.

Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.