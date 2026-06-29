Workshop: Bookbinding: Japanese Stab Binding - the Four Hole Pattern

In this bookbinding class participants will learn the Four Hole Japanese Stab Binding technique, which creates a simple and beautiful book meant for gift giving, decoration, or as a scrapbook. Full instructions and materials will be provided and participants will leave with at least 2 completed book using handmade papers.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@sparepartssa.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.