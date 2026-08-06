Workshop: Beginner Crochet: Sea Creature doll with Autumn

Come sit down with Autumn and learn how to create fun a fun Crochet Sea Creature In this session, Autumn will teach you what you need to know to create your own animal - everything from what tools to use, what yarn to pick, how to get started, and more importantly, how to finish your project! (With an optional lesson on how to turn it into a Jellyfish)

No crochet experience necessary and all supplies provided. Intermediate crocheters are welcome to bring their hook and yarn of choice if so desired.

Please note: since this is a beginners class, there is a chance your project will not be completed in the time of your session, but don't worry, Autumn will send you along with the tools to make sure you can finish at home!

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.