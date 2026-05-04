Workshop: Artist Trading Cards (ATC) Make and Swap. Theme: Garden Party

Join us for a few hours of making ATC’s with the theme of Garden Party - they can be whimsical, serious, sarcastic, funny…whatever you can think of to fit the theme.

All supplies provided but participants are encouraged to bring whatever paper crafting materials they’d like to use. ATC backs will be available.

Please note: this session will end with an optional swap. Participants will be asked to create a card for each person in the session and have the opportunity to exchange on our Community ATC wall. The swap will start promptly at 6:40 pm.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@sparepartssa.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.