"With a Shared Vision" Opening Reception

Bihl Haus Arts presents “With a Shared Vision,” a retrospective of the work of teacher artists in the Artist in Residence Program at UT San Antonio and curated by Kim Bishop, a public artist and art educator. The exhibition, which includes sculptures, drawings, and paintings, opens with a reception from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, October 10 at the Bihl Haus Gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road. It continues through October 24 with a closing reception from 1-4 p.m.

The Artist In Residence program (AIR) brings working artists into 16 San Antonio area schools to provide opportunities to learn and create through the act of collaborative art making. Professional local artists work with students, K-12, at designated sites for 12 weeks per semester to fulfill a curriculum that meets the needs of the audience, highlights the artistic expertise of each of the artists, and leaves behind a “Legacy Project” for the participating school. To date, AIR has impacted about 11,000 students.

“This exhibition celebrates not only artists but teacher artists who step up every day to teach art,” said Bishop, Program Manager of the Young Artist Programs at UT San Antonio & Director of the AIR program. “So many times people don’t look at art teachers as artists, but they are indeed artists.”

Art teachers, Bishop added, guide students in viewing the world through a variety of perspectives and places. “They allow students to think in symbolic and conceptual ways,” she said, adding that funding for the artists and supplies are through generous gifts to the UT San Antonio PaCE Young Artists Programs.