Wills 101: Know Your Rights & Protect What Matters

Do you have questions about writing a will? Not sure what happens to your home or belongings if you don't have one? Join us for a free "Know Your Rights" presentation on estate planning basics.

San Antonio Legal Services Association will cover what a will does, what your options are, and how to protect your wishes and your family. Attendees will also learn how to sign up for our free October simple wills clinic, where volunteer attorneys can help low-income individuals prepare their will and necessary documents at no cost. Wills clinic services are available to those who financially qualify.