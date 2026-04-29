Wildflower Walk and Native Seedballs

Spring is in full bloom at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center! Join this laid-back walk as Mitchell Lake staff showcases some of our native wildflowers and how their blooms support the biodiversity of this region. Walk amongst our native plant gardens and grassland restoration area to learn ways to incorporate some of these beneficial plants in your space. Then help us make native seedballs that we’ll use to support our grassland restoration – and take some home to grown your own patch of wildflowers!

