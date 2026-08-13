Wildflower Garden Preparation

Join us as we take you through the various native and pollinator seed mixes and how to create a successful wildflower landscape in your space.

Learn how to beautify your garden and create a welcoming space for local wildlife. Wildflowers native to our region can also help with landscape water conservation because they are adapted to our dry climate and can be watered less frequently than non-native landscape plants. We will discuss how to prepare a space in your yard to make a beautiful native wildflower landscape for your viewing pleasure and our pollinator friends. FREE SEEDS to get your garden started!