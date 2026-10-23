"Wilderness Voices: Two Views" The Art of Billy L. Keen & Tim McMeans
"Wilderness Voices: Two Views" The Art of Billy L. Keen & Tim McMeans
"Wilderness Voices: Two Views" brings together Billy Keen and Tim McMeans, two artists who each listen to the natural world in their own way. They encourage viewers to interpret the work through their own experiences and, in doing so, foster a deeper appreciation for the creatures and the land we all share.
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 7, from 2-4 PM
Art Gallery Prudencia
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Art Gallery Prudencia
2104228681
prudence@prudenciagallery.com
Artist Group Info
Billy L. Keen & Tim McMeans
Art Gallery Prudencia
2518 N. Main Ave.San Antonio, Texas 78212
(210) 422-8681
prudence@prudenciagallery.com