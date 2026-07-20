Why Wait? – A Legacy Planning Workshop

Join us for a free community event on wills, legacy, and the future of public media. Saturday, August 22 from 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, TPR Headquarters.



Event Overview: 8:30 AM Check-In & light breakfast 9:00 AM Your Legacy, Your Voice: The Power of Planning Ahead

Welcome: David Martin Davies, TPR Host

Judge Veronica Vasquez 9:30 AM Supporting Those You Love and What You Love

Facilitator: Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO

Joshua Sutin, Attorney & Shareholder, Office of Chamberlain Hrdlicka 10:30 AM Planned Giving Strategies

Facilitator: Angie Mock, Transformational Gift Officer, TPR

Catherine Byers, Estate Attorney, Rosenblatt Law Firm 11:15 AM Practical Considerations

Esther Pipoly, Founder - Loss of Life Advocates