Why Wait? – A Legacy Planning Workshop
Why Wait? – A Legacy Planning Workshop
Join us for a free community event on wills, legacy, and the future of public media. Saturday, August 22 from 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, TPR Headquarters.
Event Overview:
|8:30 AM
|Check-In & light breakfast
|9:00 AM
|Your Legacy, Your Voice: The Power of Planning Ahead
Welcome: David Martin Davies, TPR Host
Judge Veronica Vasquez
|9:30 AM
|Supporting Those You Love and What You Love
Facilitator: Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO
Joshua Sutin, Attorney & Shareholder, Office of Chamberlain Hrdlicka
|10:30 AM
|Planned Giving Strategies
Facilitator: Angie Mock, Transformational Gift Officer, TPR
Catherine Byers, Estate Attorney, Rosenblatt Law Firm
|11:15 AM
|Practical Considerations
Esther Pipoly, Founder - Loss of Life Advocates
Texas Public Radio
Free
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Texas Public Radio
321 W CommerceSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2106148977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org