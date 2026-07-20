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Why Wait? – A Legacy Planning Workshop

Why Wait? – A Legacy Planning Workshop

Join us for a free community event on wills, legacy, and the future of public media. Saturday, August 22 from 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, TPR Headquarters.


Event Overview:
8:30 AMCheck-In & light breakfast
9:00 AMYour Legacy, Your Voice: The Power of Planning Ahead
Welcome: David Martin Davies, TPR Host
Judge Veronica Vasquez
9:30 AMSupporting Those You Love and What You Love
Facilitator: Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO
Joshua Sutin, Attorney & Shareholder, Office of Chamberlain Hrdlicka
10:30 AMPlanned Giving Strategies
Facilitator: Angie Mock, Transformational Gift Officer, TPR
Catherine Byers, Estate Attorney, Rosenblatt Law Firm
11:15 AMPractical Considerations
Esther Pipoly, Founder - Loss of Life Advocates
Texas Public Radio
Free
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Texas Public Radio
321 W Commerce
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2106148977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/