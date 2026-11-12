Whole Earth Provision Co. SNIPSA Adoption Event

Sweater weather is officially here! Head over to Whole Earth Provision Co. on Saturday, November 14th, to embrace the cozy season and meet your new best friend. You’re guaranteed to fall in love with these adoptable rescues, and they’ll definitely keep you warm all winter long!

Saturday, November 14th

12 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Whole Earth Provision Co.

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/