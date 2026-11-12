Whole Earth Provision Co. SNIPSA Adoption Event
Whole Earth Provision Co. SNIPSA Adoption Event
Sweater weather is officially here! Head over to Whole Earth Provision Co. on Saturday, November 14th, to embrace the cozy season and meet your new best friend. You’re guaranteed to fall in love with these adoptable rescues, and they’ll definitely keep you warm all winter long!
Saturday, November 14th
12 P.M. – 4 P.M.
Whole Earth Provision Co.
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Whole Earth Provision Co.
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Whole Earth Provision Co.
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209