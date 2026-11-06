Whole Earth Provision Co. Adoption Event

Fall in love, literally! We’re bringing a harvest of hounds to Whole Earth Provision Co. on Saturday, November 7th! Embrace the changes of the season and welcome a new furry friend to keep you warm this winter.

Saturday, November 7th

12 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Whole Earth Provision Co.

255 E Basse Rd

We still need volunteers for this weekend, too. Check out available shifts at SNIPSA.org/volunteer or tap the link in our bio!