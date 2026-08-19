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“Who Done It?”: A Wild West Murder Mystery

“Who Done It?”: A Wild West Murder Mystery

After the murder of three sheriffs, townspeople have gathered to celebrate the arrival of a reputable lawman. Will his arrival change the town’s fortunes, or will someone else turn up dead? Participate in this costume-encouraged western murder mystery! Beverages and light refreshments included.

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
$25.00 members / $30.00 non-members
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
http://www.villafinale.org
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
401 King William
San Antonio, Texas 78204
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
http://www.villafinale.org