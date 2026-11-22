When a Door Opens by Nicole Poole

“When a Door Opens” will be on show at Un Grito Gallery in the Upstairs Studios at the Blue Star Arts Complex, opening December 3rd and 4th, 2026 from 7 – 10 pm. A closing reception will be held on Thursday, December 17th, 2026.

Nicole Poole is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice embraces experimentation with

materials and spans installation, sculpture, painting, and drawing. She earned a BFA in Painting

and an MA in Art History from UT San Antonio.

Most recently, Poole has been deepening her study of traditional arts through the online

program at the King’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, with a focus on sacred

geometry, color theory, and historical painting materials and techniques. This study has

informed a conceptual and material shift in her practice, moving from reductive toward

more additive processes. Drawing on sacred geometry, she investigates the underlying

geometric principles found throughout the natural and constructed world, seeking to

reference universal systems that connect the body, space, and cosmos. Labyrinths,

ancient mosaic patterns, and the golden ratio become points of exploration, revealing

patterns of balance, continuity, and interconnectedness. Through repetition,

accumulation, and geometric alignment, this new body of work considers form as

something that grows and evolves in relationship to the unseen structures that organize

existence. At its core, the work reaffirms an understanding of artmaking as an integrated

practice of the head, heart, and hand, bringing together intellectual inquiry, intuitive

understanding, and the embodied knowledge of making.