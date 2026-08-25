West Side R&B & Blues Festival
West Side R&B & Blues Festival
Join us for the West Side R&B & Blues Festival, a FREE community celebration bringing live music, great food, local businesses, and family fun to San Antonio’s West Side!
Enjoy an evening of live R&B and blues performances featuring 34K, Ayelia, Spit Cup and the Jukes, and GSB, along with a variety of food vendors, local small businesses, shopping, and activities for the community.
Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and come ready to enjoy great music and good vibes in the park.
Saturday, September 26, 2026
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
ACME Park, 534 S. Acme Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237
Admission is FREE
Come out and support local artists, vendors, and the West Side community at an evening of R&B, blues, food, and fun!
Acme Park
Admission is FREE. Registration through Eventbrite is encouraged but not required.
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
West Side R&B & Blues Festival
2103933225
westsidernbbluesfest@gmail.com
Acme Park
534 S. Acme Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78237
2103933225
westsidernbbluesfest@gmail.com