Join us for the West Side R&B & Blues Festival, a FREE community celebration bringing live music, great food, local businesses, and family fun to San Antonio’s West Side!

Enjoy an evening of live R&B and blues performances featuring 34K, Ayelia, Spit Cup and the Jukes, and GSB, along with a variety of food vendors, local small businesses, shopping, and activities for the community.

Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and come ready to enjoy great music and good vibes in the park.

Saturday, September 26, 2026

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ACME Park, 534 S. Acme Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237

Admission is FREE

Come out and support local artists, vendors, and the West Side community at an evening of R&B, blues, food, and fun!