Wellness in the Garden

Step into a serene oasis for a day of connection, nourishment, and holistic wellness. Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Japanese Tea Garden, this immersive experience is designed to support your mind, body, and spirit.

** Therapeutic Yoga from 10:30am-11:30am with Nydia Darby

** Sound bath from 1-2pm with Johanna at blessed healing exposures

Explore a variety of healing modalities including sound therapy, meditation, yoga, and conscious nourishment.

Holistic Vendor Market. Connect with local wellness vendors and practitioners offering tools, products, and insights to support your holistic health journey. Meet like-minded souls and expand your awareness in a nurturing, high-vibe environment.