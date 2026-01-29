WeFlamenco Fest Hemisferia "The Road That Leads To Us"

WeFlamenco Fest SA presents Hemisferia "The Road That Leads To Us" at Hemisfair. This annual event showcases & celebrates the cultural fabric of flamenco. It is an afternoon of dance, music and cultural exchange exploring the traditions and communities that helped shape flamenco.

Youth & Adult Student showcase begins at 2 PM Flamenco, Kathak, Vera Cruz

Karilagan Philippine Cultural Group 3:30PM

San Antonio Month Of Flamenco Proclamation reading by Poet Laureate Emeritus Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson 4:45PM

General admission is totally free but please consider choosing the free+10 donation ticket on eventbrite to help cover event costs, inspire our youth, support the community and keep this event accessible to everyone.

Arte y Pasión- touring professional flamenco performance "The Silk Road" 5pm

The traditions of the Philippines, North Africa, and India came to influence the musicality, color and expression of flamenco through their own threads of spirituality, rhythm and resilience. As Indian movement flowed through trade routes into Spain, its storytelling gestures of India evolved into expressions of grace or sobriety. These influences made their way to the New World via Mexico, shown by the textiles used in flamenco inspired by the silk trade route, which in turn influenced the textiles in Mexico.

