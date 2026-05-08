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Water Wonks Hour Lecture Series #6: Data Centers in Texas: A Call for Regulation

Water Wonks Hour Lecture Series #6: Data Centers in Texas: A Call for Regulation

This lecture will provide an overview of the different types of data centers, how and where data centers are located in Texas, challenges and impacts arising from their construction and operations, and policy and technical recommendations; the presentation will cover energy, water, wastewater, public health, and public resources challenges and will provide recommendations intended to lessen their associated impacts.

Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
Free
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
2103163474
kellie@aquiferalliance.org
aquiferalliance.org

Artist Group Info

olivia@aquiferalliance.org
Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
https://aquiferalliance.org/event/2025-water-wonks-hour-lecture-series-3-545-269-140-915-288-745/