Voices of San Anto: A Series of Bilingual Storytelling Workshops - Advanced Edition

***Registration is required***

You have a story to tell, and we want to help you tell it! Whether it’s that funny anecdote you share at parties, an event that changed your life, or a family story passed down for generations, your story matters, and we want to help you bring it to life.

Join writer and performer Marisela Barrera for a free, two-session workshop at Igo Branch Library where workshop participants will craft a 5-7 minute story about a significant moment in their life and present it at a live storytelling show.

In this workshop, the instructor will help participants pinpoint a meaningful moment in their life, guide them through the writing process, and provide written feedback and performance coaching. Participants will share their stories at a public performance and final celebration.

This workshop is for adults 18+, and no writing or performance experience is required. Native Spanish speakers and bilingual folks are highly encouraged to register.

You will leave the workshop with:

• A fully-formed story ready for performance

• An understanding of story elements

• Performance strategies for effective live storytelling

• Experience sharing a story with friends, family, and the community

Attendance at all three sessions is mandatory. Students who miss one session will not be allowed to return to the workshop.

Registration for all three sessions is on this listing:

Summer 2026 Workshop Series - writing sessions:

• Saturday, August 22: 1-5 pm

• Saturday, August 29: 1-5 pm

• Saturday, September 5: 2-4 pm (final celebration)