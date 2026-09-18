Viva San Antonio! by Heart of Texas Concert Band

Alamo City Arts' Heart of Texas Concert Band presents "Viva San Antonio!" a vibrant celebration of San Antonio's rich cultural heritage featuring two incredible guest performers. Join us for an afternoon of live music and culture as the Heart of Texas Concert Band takes the stage alongside the talented Alamo City Ballet Folklórico and the incredible Mariachi Gallos de Oro.

Sunday, October 4th, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Steele High School. Free to attend, suggested $10 donation. All are welcome!