Veterans Day Exhibition and Art Market

Bihl Haus Arts presents its first “Veterans Day Exhibition and Market” featuring veteran artists that opens with a reception from 5:30-9:30 p.m. November 11 at the Bihl Haus Gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road. The exhibition includes an artist market, music, food and refreshments. It continues through December 5 with a closing reception from 5-8 p.m.

“The exhibition is an opportunity for veterans to showcase their talents and artworks in a variety of mediums,” said Mario Lopez, exhibition organizer and Army veteran. “Come support our veterans and see how they are striving and surviving through life,” Lopez said.

Special thanks to the following sponsors: Military-Civilian Charitable Foundation, Vet Trip, Sundt Foundation, City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, Carlson Law Firm, H-E-B Operation Appreciation, and New Century Art Guild.

About Bihl Haus Arts

Founded in 2005, Bihl Haus Arts is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that improves the health and quality of life for active older adults and veterans through art education and further creates community through the arts with exhibitions, performances, literary events, artist talks, and the annual On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour. For more information, visit www.bihlhausarts.org or call (210) 339-8982.

