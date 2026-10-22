Veterans Day at the McNay

The McNay Art Museum is proud to recognize and celebrate the contributions of veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Join us as we celebrate Veterans Day with art, community, and meaningful experiences at the McNay Art Museum. Enjoy docent-led tours, a hands-on art activity, complimentary refreshments, special museum benefits, and more.

FREE ADMISSION for veterans and active-duty military, plus up to five adult guests and children and teens 19 and under.

The first 50 veterans and active-duty military personnel to attend will also receive a complimentary one-year Dual Family Membership.