Veterans Day at the McNay
Veterans Day at the McNay
The McNay Art Museum is proud to recognize and celebrate the contributions of veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Join us as we celebrate Veterans Day with art, community, and meaningful experiences at the McNay Art Museum. Enjoy docent-led tours, a hands-on art activity, complimentary refreshments, special museum benefits, and more.
FREE ADMISSION for veterans and active-duty military, plus up to five adult guests and children and teens 19 and under.
The first 50 veterans and active-duty military personnel to attend will also receive a complimentary one-year Dual Family Membership.
McNay Art Museum
Register at: https://www.mcnayart.org/event/veterans-day/
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org