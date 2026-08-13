Vermicomposting Basics: Tackling Food Waste to Improve Soil Health

Join San Antonio Composting Project for an introduction to Eisinia foetida, commonly known as the red wiggler worm, and how to compost with worms.

Composting is one of the best ways to reduce our own waste, produce new life for plants, drastically improve soil quality, increase moisture retention, and so much more. Closing the waste loop is critical to becoming more sustainable, and it is super easy to do!

Participants will learn about how to vermicompost at home and how vermicomposting benefits soil health in gardening/landscapes. Help reduce organic waste at the source, improve garden soil quality, increase soil saturation capacity and water conservation through composting!

