Uptown Art Stroll 2026: Over 80 Artists At 29 Locations · Visit LOCOSAN At Stop 4

The Olmos Park Terrace Uptown Art Stroll returns Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 8, from noon to 5 p.m., showcasing over 80 artists across 29 locations. Free pedicab rides run between stops, refreshments are free at various locations and printed maps are available at every stop. This year's stroll is dedicated to the memory of friend and neighbor Louise Craig, a glass artist and Uptown Art Stroll event organizer.

On your stroll, make sure to visit Stop 4 at 161 West Lovera, where six artists share one address: LOCOSAN, the artistic name of San Antonio ceramic artist Jerry Lockey, with Claudia Langford, Maria Guerrero, David Guerrero, Michelle Belto and David Pena. LOCOSAN presents an artist selected display of hand built, low fire earthenware finished in modern and vintage glazes.

Also open Sunday, November 8, noon to 5 p.m. Map and details: UptownArtStroll.org.

Free RSVP for Stop 4 on Eventbrite.