Understanding Tree Care Basics
Understanding Tree Care Basics
Jaci Randel, Exec. Director of Bexar Branches Alliance will equip homeowners with essential knowledge to care for their trees through proper pruning and structural support. Participants will learn how to identify dead, damaged, or hazardous branches, make correct pruning cuts, and avoid practices that can harm tree health. The session also introduces the basics of cabling and bracing, helping attendees recognize when structural support is needed due to weak branch unions, storm damage, or growth patterns that increase risk. Through practical guidance, homeowners will gain the confidence to maintain safer, healthier trees and make informed decisions about when to manage trees themselves or seek professional arborist support.
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
Artist Group Info
ecoconservationteam@gmail.com
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu