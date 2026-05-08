Understanding Tree Care Basics

Jaci Randel, Exec. Director of Bexar Branches Alliance will equip homeowners with essential knowledge to care for their trees through proper pruning and structural support. Participants will learn how to identify dead, damaged, or hazardous branches, make correct pruning cuts, and avoid practices that can harm tree health. The session also introduces the basics of cabling and bracing, helping attendees recognize when structural support is needed due to weak branch unions, storm damage, or growth patterns that increase risk. Through practical guidance, homeowners will gain the confidence to maintain safer, healthier trees and make informed decisions about when to manage trees themselves or seek professional arborist support.