Underneath the Cowboy Hat- La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration

Under the Cowboy Hat – La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration

Event Description:

Join us for the inaugural launch celebration of the El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation, a FREE family event dedicated to honoring memories, supporting families affected by Alzheimer's disease, and celebrating community.

Enjoy an afternoon featuring:

🎺 Live Mariachi

🌮 Food Trucks

🛍️ Local Vendors

🎁 Giveaways

💜 Alzheimer's Awareness & Community Resources

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location:

Fantastic Sams

9110 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 111

San Antonio, TX 78249

Admission is FREE and everyone is welcome.

For more information, visit:

www.cowboyalzheimersfdn.com