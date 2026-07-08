Underneath the Cowboy Hat- La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration
Underneath the Cowboy Hat- La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration
Under the Cowboy Hat – La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration
Event Description:
Join us for the inaugural launch celebration of the El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation, a FREE family event dedicated to honoring memories, supporting families affected by Alzheimer's disease, and celebrating community.
Enjoy an afternoon featuring:
🎺 Live Mariachi
🌮 Food Trucks
🛍️ Local Vendors
🎁 Giveaways
💜 Alzheimer's Awareness & Community Resources
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location:
Fantastic Sams
9110 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 111
San Antonio, TX 78249
Admission is FREE and everyone is welcome.
For more information, visit:
www.cowboyalzheimersfdn.com
Fantastic Sams
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation
2107901106
admin@cowboyalzheimersfdn.com
Artist Group Info
https://losgalleros.net
Fantastic Sams
9110 N Loop 1604W, Suite 111San Antonio, Texas 78249