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Underneath the Cowboy Hat- La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration

Underneath the Cowboy Hat- La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration

Under the Cowboy Hat – La Serenata Eterna | El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation Launch Celebration
Event Description:
Join us for the inaugural launch celebration of the El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation, a FREE family event dedicated to honoring memories, supporting families affected by Alzheimer's disease, and celebrating community.
Enjoy an afternoon featuring:
🎺 Live Mariachi
🌮 Food Trucks
🛍️ Local Vendors
🎁 Giveaways
💜 Alzheimer's Awareness & Community Resources
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location:
Fantastic Sams
9110 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 111
San Antonio, TX 78249
Admission is FREE and everyone is welcome.
For more information, visit:
www.cowboyalzheimersfdn.com

Fantastic Sams
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

El Cowboy Alzheimer's Foundation
2107901106
admin@cowboyalzheimersfdn.com
https://cowboyalzheimersfdn.com/contact/

Artist Group Info

https://losgalleros.net
https://losgalleros.net/contact/
Fantastic Sams
9110 N Loop 1604W, Suite 111
San Antonio, Texas 78249
https://cowboyalzheimersfdn.com