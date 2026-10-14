Under Stress: Identifying Common Tree Diseases and Stressors in the San Antonio Region

Join us for an insightful in-person event focused on understanding the challenges trees face in the San Antonio region. Proper tree care and water management contribute to tree health and water conservation. You will learn how environmental conditions, pests, and pathogens impact tree health, as well as discover practical strategies for identifying potential issues and supporting long-term tree vitality.

You will also learn how drought stress affects trees and explore water-wise practices, including proper irrigation, mulch application, and selecting trees suited to local climate conditions to reduce water use while supporting a healthy, resilient urban canopy. Finally, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insights directly from certified arborists, drawing on their expertise to better understand local tree health challenges and best practices for maintaining healthy, resilient trees.

Whether you are a tree enthusiast, gardener, or community member, this event offers valuable knowledge to support the health and longevity of our local trees.