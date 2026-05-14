Turnip Theater Presents: Viewpoints and Clowning Training Intensive

Transform your stage presence with a deep dive into two dynamic physical theater techniques: VIEWPOINTS and CLOWNING. These skills will enhance your focus, deepen character connection, and strengthen your physical expressiveness on stage.

Whether you’re just starting out or are an experienced performer, this intensive offers a supportive space to expand your skills and gain a richer understanding of your craft and your unique artistic voice. For ages 18 and up.

Info & Registration: https://turniptheater.ticketspice.com/viewpoints-clowning-training-intensive

**A limited number of caregiving subsidies are available to help offset the cost for care of a dependent during the workshop. To request a caregiving subsidy, please visit the registration link. Turnip encourages students and others who cannot afford the cost of the training to utilize our full or partial scholarship option during registration.**