© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turnip Theater Presents: Viewpoints and Clowning Training Intensive

Turnip Theater Presents: Viewpoints and Clowning Training Intensive

Transform your stage presence with a deep dive into two dynamic physical theater techniques: VIEWPOINTS and CLOWNING. These skills will enhance your focus, deepen character connection, and strengthen your physical expressiveness on stage.
Whether you’re just starting out or are an experienced performer, this intensive offers a supportive space to expand your skills and gain a richer understanding of your craft and your unique artistic voice. For ages 18 and up.

Info & Registration: https://turniptheater.ticketspice.com/viewpoints-clowning-training-intensive

**A limited number of caregiving subsidies are available to help offset the cost for care of a dependent during the workshop. To request a caregiving subsidy, please visit the registration link. Turnip encourages students and others who cannot afford the cost of the training to utilize our full or partial scholarship option during registration.**

Urban-15
$90 - $180
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Turnip Ensemble Theater
(210) 538-4936‬
production@turniptheater.com
https://www.turniptheater.com/

Artist Group Info

events@urban15.org
Urban-15
2500 S. Presa
San Antonio, Texas 78210
2107361500
events@urban15.org
https://urban15.org