Trinity University's Alumni Weekend

Trinity alumni have spread creativity, passion, and energy across San Antonio, Texas, the United States, and beyond. But no matter where you’ve moved or where you are, you’ve always taken a bit of Trinity with you. Now, your alma mater wants to celebrate you—your memories from campus, the lifelong friends and partners you made—at Trinity’s 2026 Alumni Weekend this October 15-18. Invite your friends and bring the family back to campus for an unforgettable weekend packed with more than 40 events to enjoy!

