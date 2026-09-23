Trinity University's Alumni Weekend
Trinity University's Alumni Weekend
Trinity alumni have spread creativity, passion, and energy across San Antonio, Texas, the United States, and beyond. But no matter where you’ve moved or where you are, you’ve always taken a bit of Trinity with you. Now, your alma mater wants to celebrate you—your memories from campus, the lifelong friends and partners you made—at Trinity’s 2026 Alumni Weekend this October 15-18. Invite your friends and bring the family back to campus for an unforgettable weekend packed with more than 40 events to enjoy!
Trinity University
Ticket prices range from FREE to $100. Register early for the best rate.
04:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Trinity University
Artist Group Info
bcondon@trinity.edu