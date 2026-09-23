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Trinity University's Alumni Weekend

Trinity University's Alumni Weekend

Trinity alumni have spread creativity, passion, and energy across San Antonio, Texas, the United States, and beyond. But no matter where you’ve moved or where you are, you’ve always taken a bit of Trinity with you. Now, your alma mater wants to celebrate you—your memories from campus, the lifelong friends and partners you made—at Trinity’s 2026 Alumni Weekend this October 15-18. Invite your friends and bring the family back to campus for an unforgettable weekend packed with more than 40 events to enjoy!

Trinity University
Ticket prices range from FREE to $100. Register early for the best rate.
04:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Trinity University
https://www.trinity.edu

Artist Group Info

bcondon@trinity.edu
Trinity University
One Trinity Pl.
San Antonio, Texas 78212
https://www.trinity.edu/